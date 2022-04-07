Willingly married Ibrahim, girl clarifies on Love Jihad charge

Sneha Damamghar, a girl from Unkal, who entered into a wedlock with Ibrahim Sayed at the Gadag sub registrar's office in February, on Thursday turned up at the Keshwapur police station, clarifying she would lead life with her husband.

"I won't go back to my parents' house. I will lead life with my husband. Leave me to myself," she told Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya (SSK) community leaders.

The police provided her security when she came to the station.

The interfaith marriage involving Sneha and Ibrahim Sayed on February 11 sparked off protest by the SSK community members and Hindu activists on Wednesday. They termed the wedding as having been arranged as part of 'Love Jihad'. They even demanded handing over the girl to her parents.

Also Read: ‘Love jihad’ alleged in interfaith marriage, girl’s parents stage protest

The police facilitated conversation between Sneha, her family members and others at the station. Sneha clarified that she married Ibrahim willingly. She refused to accept her mother Yallamma's pleas to return home. She also spoke to her grandmother via video call.

After her clarification, the police told the community members not to trouble Sneha and Ibrahim as they got married as per law. Moreover, they were majors.

A video purportedly showing Sneha claiming that nobody forcibly took her away, but she went out with Ibrahim voluntarily went viral on social media.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: