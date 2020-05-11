'Write off loans of Stree Shakti Sanghas'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should announce the total waiver of loans availed by Stree Shakti Sanghas, while announcing the second phase of package and should bail out poor families under crisis, said MLA H D Revanna.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Revanna said there are 6,700 Stree Shakti Sanghas in the district, and each member has availed up to Rs 1 lakh loan. The women are facing a lot of problems, without work and no money from the last two months. Hence, the government should waive off the loans of the members of all sanghas, he suggested.

The CM has assured Rs 5,000 each to auto drivers, Savitha Samaja members and others. But, there is no clarity on the selection of beneficiaries. He should also consider the people of other communities, during the second phase of the package, he said.

The BJP should not forget that Stree Shakti members had voted for them during the by-election in KR Pet.

The CM has not understood the effects of corona on the government. Yediyurappa is simply delaying matters. A lot of corruption has happened since the BJP came to power. I will expose all details in future, Revanna said.

The BJP has hatred for the Muslim community. Instead of tracing the Tablighis and putting them under quarantine, they have been spreading news that the virus spread is only because of these persons. BJP is in power in Gujarat and Delhi. They could have controlled the situation. But, finding reasons to hate Muslims is the priority for these BJP men, he criticised.