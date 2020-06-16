Yaduveer for timely crushing of sugarcane

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, has expressed that he is for timely crushing of sugarcane in the interest of farmers.

He has put up a post on his social media platforms stating that the resistance to reopening of the sugar factories in Mandya district, under operations and maintenance (O&M) mode, is a cause for concern, as farmers need a timely start to the crushing of sugarcane, so that they can sell their crop.

“The district of Mandya is synonymous with growing sugarcane and the sugar industry. The continued resistance towards privatisation of MySugar Mill is understandable, given the heritage of the institution. However, the resistance is a cause of concern as farmers of Mandya district need a timely start to the crushing of sugarcane, so that they can sell their crop. The inability of the government to run the mill and public sentiment against complete privatisation means we have but one option, ie to run the mill under an operations and maintenance (O&M) system,” the post reads.

“This middle ground will ensure that public sentiment against privatisation is satisfied. Also, the mill can once again prosper and most importantly, the sugarcane growers of Mandya don’t have to face a crisis,” the post says.