Youth goes missing in Chandrampalli dam

A 17-year-old youth went missing after he slipped into Chandrampalli dam while washing his hands on Thursday evening.

He has been identified as Syed Ahamed from Hyderabad.

The missing youth, along with others, visited the dam on Thursday evening. He accidentally slipped into the dam while washing his hands after eating snacks. His friends feared to rescue him due to strong water currents in the dam. Syed, who doesn't know swimming, went missing as a result.

Rescue operation by a team was stopped due to darkness, said police.