Karnataka: Draft rules out for jobs of principals, faculty in govt degree colleges

The state government has issued draft rules for the appointment of principals to government degree colleges. The posts are vacant for several years now.

Of the 411 government degree colleges, 390 are headless and there are no permanent principals. On Tuesday, the department of higher education issued draft rules for direct recruitment of principals through entrance test.

The department has even constituted a selection authority headed by the commissioner for the department of collegiate education, which will shortlist the candidates based on their merit in the entrance examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

All these years, the posts of principals were filled through promotion. From now on, the appointment of principals will be made once in five years and for a term of five years. After five years, the candidates appointed as principals can continue as assistant or associate professors at the college as per their qualification.

The department has also issued a draft notification for recruitment to 3,800 teachers posts which are vacant in government degree colleges. These posts will also be filled through the entrance examination.