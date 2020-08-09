Karnataka: Flood near River Kapila likely to ease by noon

The flood-like situation on the bank of the River Kapila will likely ease by noon as the outflow from Kabini Dam declined to 30,000 cusecs from 70,000.

The river is getting nearly 35,000 cusecs water from Kabini and Nugu dam.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, the outflow from Kabini will be maintained within 30,000 cusecs as the inflow has declined.

Kapila River was overflowing as a large quantum of water, nearly 80,000 cusecs, was let into the river from Kabini and Nugu dams.

However, the inflow to the dam saw a decline from Saturday evening and thus the outflow was reduced to 60,000 cusecs last evening and to 30,000 cusecs on Sunday morning.

As the river was overflowing, the Mysuru-Ooty road was blocked at Nanjangud and several bridges were closed. All the submerged bridges will be cleared by evening.