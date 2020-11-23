Karnataka launches Project Based Learning, CLAP modules

Karnataka govt launches Project Based Learning, CLAP modules

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 23 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 21:53 ist
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government on Monday launched the Project Based Learning and Customised Learning Achievement Path modules for the benefit of more than 18 lakh primary class students in state run schools. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar launched the modules, designed by Samagra Sikshana Foundation, through Cisco Webex.

More than 18 lakh government school children from classes four to seven in 34 educational districts will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home, a Cisco release said.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements, Cisco India & SAARC, who took part in the launch said, "Cisco is proud to collaborate with the Education Department and Sikshana Foundation to provide learning inputs to students across Karnataka during these unprecedented times, to ensure that learning does not stop."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Education
S Suresh Kumar

What's Brewing

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 