Karnataka govt puts private varsity applications on hold

The state government has put on hold all new applications by higher education institutions seeking to become private universities amid concerns over quality and administration.

Sources in the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) told DH that there is a direction from the Higher Education department to keep the process on hold. “We are receiving applications, but they are not being processed,” a source said.

At present, Karnataka has 23 private universities. Five more are in the pipeline. “Five new applications were processed. Bills that will make them private universities are being drafted and they’re expected to be placed in the upcoming session of the Legislature,” the source said. Three applications seeking ‘private university’ status are pending for consideration and one draft Bill is pending before the government.

The decision to keep new applications on hold comes after an increase in the number of applicants and also keeping quality in mind. “At a recent meeting, a dispute among the trustees of one private university and its impact on students was discussed,” an official from the Higher Education department said.

“If we continue to approve all the applications received, then private universities will outnumber public universities,” a KSHEC official said.

Most of the private universities are in Bengaluru, mainly offering management and engineering education. Another concern dogging the government is the need for the government to exert more control over private universities.

A former vice-chancellor, who was asked by the government to visit a private university in Bengaluru, once said: “During our visit, the university did not allow us to examine any of the records. The government’s intervention is very much needed.”

Common Act

The Higher Education department has drafted a common law to govern private universities, which is expected to be placed in the next session of the Legislature. This common law will replace separate Acts enacted for each private university. “We have submitted the report to the government. The government has to take a call now,” KSHEC vice-chairman B Thimme Gowda said.