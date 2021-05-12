Karnataka govt suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 14

Karnataka government has suspended Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 years age group from May 14. The suspension will be applicable at all government Covid vaccination centers in the state.
Earlier today, rattled by a shortage of vaccines, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra also decided to temporarily suspend inoculation of the 18-44 age group and divert the stock to carry out a seamless and trouble-free vaccination of the 45+ category.
More to follow...
