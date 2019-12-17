Karnataka: Hampi Utsav on January 10, 11

The state government-organised Hampi Utsav, which will be held in January 2020, would focus on the rich cultural heritage of the Vijayanagara empire.

The two day-fest, which will be held on January 10 and 11, would be organised on a grand scale, said DCM and Ballari district in-charge Laxman Savadi.

Ahead of the fest, Savadi held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to plan the fest to attract tourists and artistes from across the globe. That apart, the fest would also be a platform for local artistes to showcase their talent, he said.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi has directed the officials to showcase products made by women self-help groups and to look at initiatives that can be taken up on PPP model.