Karnataka: Hampi Utsav on January 10, 11

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Dec 17 2019, 22:16pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 00:06am ist
The two day-fest, which will be held on January 10 and 11, would be organised on a grand scale, said DCM and Ballari district in-charge Laxman Savadi. (DH Photo)

The state government-organised Hampi Utsav, which will be held in January 2020, would focus on the rich cultural heritage of the Vijayanagara empire.

The two day-fest, which will be held on January 10 and 11, would be organised on a grand scale, said DCM and Ballari district in-charge Laxman Savadi.

Ahead of the fest, Savadi held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to plan the fest to attract tourists and artistes from across the globe. That apart, the fest would also be a platform for local artistes to showcase their talent, he said.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi has directed the officials to showcase products made by women self-help groups and to look at initiatives that can be taken up on PPP model.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hampi Utsav
Laxman Savadi
Karnataka
C T Ravi
Comments (+)
 