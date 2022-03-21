Karnataka minister fumbles as Speaker seeks recruitment deadline

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan was found grappling for words in the Assembly on Monday when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked him when the process of recruiting veterinary officers will be completed. The exchange took place during Question Hour when Chavan was replying to Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon, who asked about the shortage of veterinary officers.

“After discussing with the chief minister, we’re recruiting 400 veterinary officers. Soon, we will make them available wherever there’s a shortage,” Chavan said.

“When will the selection process finish?” Kageri asked.

“It is under process and we are trying to do it soon,” the minister said.

To this Kageri asked, “As per your target, when will they get the appointment orders?”

Chavan said: “The process has started. By April or May, it will start.”

Confused, Kageri asked the minister once again for clarity. “These 400 veterinary officers who are being recruited... there are vacancies everywhere. So, if you tell us when the process will finish, we will also get clarity. Your people say by September, but you are saying April-May,” Kageri said.

“The process is under way. We will do it as per process,” Chavan said, following which several MLAs rose to complain about the shortage of veterinary officers.

“Let the minister reply properly,” the deputy leader of the opposition UT Khader said.

“This has not happened for the last 4-5 years. As per rules, in 3-4 months, I will get this done,” Chavan said.

“So, that means by July? The reason I’m asking is, it shouldn’t be that the process completes, but you don’t issue the orders,” Kageri said. “I’m pressing you so that your officials can become more accountable.”

275 ambulances

To a question by Kagwad MLA Shrimant Balasaheb Patil, Chavan said the Centre has approved 275 new mobile veterinary clinics. “We’re the first state to get this. Soon, the ambulances will be inaugurated,” he said, detailing that the ambulances will be deployed at taluk headquarters, with one for every one lakh livestock.

