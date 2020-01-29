Karnataka MLCs warned of suspension if they disrupt Governor Vajubhai Vala's speech

The Karnataka Legislative Council has warned its members against disrupting Governor Vajubhai R Vala's address to the joint legislature scheduled next month, threatening them with suspension.

This comes close on the heels of drama during Kerala Governor’s address that saw legislators obstructing his entrance into the Assembly hall there.

Vala is scheduled to address both houses of the Karnataka Legislature on February 17. This will be the Governor’s first address to the joint session after the BJP came to power in July last year.

In a bulletin issued by Legislative Council secretary KR Mahalakshmi, all MLCs have been reminded of Rule 26 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business: “No member shall show any disrespect to the Governor when he arrives or departs or during his Address by way of obstruction or interruption with any speech or point of order or in any other manner; and such obstructions or interruptions shall be regarded as a gross breach of order of the House and disrespect to the Governor and such member or members shall be suspended from attending the session for a prescribed period or the remaining period of the session under a motion to be moved in the House.”

Vala’s address, like any by a Governor, is expected to lay out the government’s vision for the future while mentioning various programs and welfare schemes.

The Opposition Congress and the JD(S) have been critical of the ruling BJP, especially over the way the B S Yediyurappa administration has handled the August 2019 flood relief and rehabilitation works. Besides accusing the BJP of being "communal" and criticizing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Opposition has also accused the government of being vindictive, having rolled back several programs launched when the Congress and the Congress-JD(S) coalition were in power.