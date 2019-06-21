After HDD U-turn, all is well, says Siddaramaiah

Coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed as mere speculation that he had complained to Congress president Rahul Gandhi against the JD(S) and reiterated that the coalition government was safe.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said that it was not possible to respond to speculations by the media. “Neither Rahul Gandhi nor I has revealed anything about the discussion we had in Delhi. How can I react to speculations?” he said.

Siddaramaiah had reportedly complained to Rahul against the JD(S) and suggested that the support to the JD(S)-led coalition government should be withdrawn to prevent further damage to the Congress in Karnataka.

“I am making it very clear. Irrespective of the statements by various leaders, this government is very stable and this government will continue,” he said on seeking his reaction to Gowda’s mid-term poll prediction.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao cautioned that bickering between the coalition partners will decimate both the parties in the state. “At a time when the BJP is trying to destabilise the coalition government, such comments (Gowda’s comments) will not help the government,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said he was not aware of the context in which Deve Gowda made the remarks on midterm polls.