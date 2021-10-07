After Kumaraswamy, D K Shivakumar trains guns on RSS

A day after JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS was controlling Indian bureaucracy, KPCC president D K Shivakumar made a similar allegation on Wednesday.

The RSS, which has forayed into setting up educational institutions, is trying to push its candidates into various government posts. It is also ensuring that ABVP-affiliated candidates are recruited in schools and colleges, he said.

“There is no law and order in the state. BJP leaders have been trying to fan conflict even during the pandemic. This is the fate of all BJP-ruled states,” he said.

Shivakumar’s allegations came even as Kumaraswamy continued to spar with BJP leaders, defending his statement on RSS.

Also Read | India's bureaucracy is controlled by RSS: H D Kumaraswamy

While BJP national general secretary C T Ravi had asked Kumaraswamy to stop reading about RSS and instead visit a ‘shaakha’ to understand the Sangh in its entirety, Kumaraswamy hit back at Ravi.

“If I have gotten to know so much by reading a book in which RSS pracharaks have disclosed the details, imagine how much more will be revealed if I visit a shaakha,” he said in retort.

Ravi must also talk about ‘Operation Kamala’ which defied the basic tenets of democracy, the former chief minister said. “Did the RSS teach you this?” he sought to know.

An organisation such as the RSS, which operates by controlling people’s representatives and governments, can never do good for the country, he

said.

Check out latest DH videos here