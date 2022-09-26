All-party meeting on SC/ST quota in K'taka on October 8

All-party meeting on SC/ST quota in Karnataka on October 8

Sriramulu said a decision would be taken after eliciting the opinions and suggestions of leaders of all political parties

DHNS, Hosapete,
  Sep 26 2022
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 22:17 ist
Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu said the government has convened an all-party meeting in Bengaluru on October 8 to discuss a proposal to increase the reservation facility for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST).

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of Mini Vidhana Soudha at Kudligi, he said a decision would be taken after eliciting the opinions and suggestions of leaders of all political parties.

Sriramulu said BJP and the government would keep the promise made to the people. He said Congress MLA Sathish Jarkiholi has said that no one should take part in the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti programme. This is a loss to the community. He knows the law and he should not speak like this. No one, including the seers or Jarkiholi, should politicise the Valmiki Jayanti issue, he added.

