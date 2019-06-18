Allow others to head youth wing, says Datta

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta on Tuesday advised Nikhil, son and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and Prajwal Revanna, son of PWD Minister H D Revanna, not to mount pressure on the party to become youth wing president.

“Nikhil and Prajwal are already in the limelight and have been serving the party. They should not mount pressure to become youth wing president. Instead, opportunity should be given to others to head the youth wing,” he told reporters.

Nikhil had recently expressed his desire to serve the party as the youth wing president, the post currently held by Madhu Bangarappa. Nikhil lost in the elections to Mandya parliamentary seat against independent candidate Sumalatha. Prajwal is JD(S) MP from Hassan.

This apart, party supremo H D Deve Gowda continued his efforts to convince A H Vishwanath to withdraw his resignation from the post of JD(S) state president. He held a meeting with Vishwanath and urged him to continue in the post. But Vishwanath is learnt to have said he is firm on his decision. The meeting was also attended by Tourism Minister S R Mahesh.