Amit Shah is Joseph Goebbels reincarnated, says Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “reincarnation” of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to Shah's attack on the JD(S).

"Amit Shah, you are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re the reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful," Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. @AmitShah You are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful. 1/11 — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) December 31, 2022

Kumaraswamy recalled Shah's statement that the JD(S) coming to power would make Karnataka the ATM of the Gowda family. "If JD(S) forms the government, it will become the ATM of the crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, laborers, the oppressed, and the disabled," he said. "JD(S) is the people's ATM. ATM means Any Time Manushyatva (humanity) to us. To you, it means Any Time Mosa (cheating)."

Slamming the BJP over allegations of corruption, Kumaraswamy said: "Karnataka BJP government is not a 40 per cent government, but a 55-60 per cent government! Isn’t Karnataka an ATM of your party? You must definitely know this. Why hide the truth? Realize that your bravado will not work in front of the Mandya people, Shah."

Responding to Shah's attack on the JD(S) for 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics), Kumaraswamy referred to BCCI secretary Jay Shah without naming him. "Aren’t you aware of the extent of family politics in your party? Is your son any cricket pundit? Why is he a part of BCCI? Does your son’s position satisfy the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court? Now, tell me whose ATM is BCCI?" he charged.

Kumaraswamy claimed that Shah had lost sleep over the regional party's Pancharatna Yatra and loan waiver promises.