Amrit Mahotsav: D K Shivakumar tours four Bengaluru segments

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said on Monday that at least one lakh people carrying the tricolour will take out a foot march from the Sangolli Rayanna Circle to the National College ground in Basavanagudi on August 15.

Shivakumar held marathon meetings with party leaders and workers in four Assembly constituencies - Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Dasarahalli and Yelahanka - to discuss the 'Freedom March'.

Shivakumar asked his colleagues to ensure party organisation is done well through the Freedom March.

"I have toured constituencies that don't have Congress MLAs. In all constituencies, I'm trying to infuse strength into our workers," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Our target is to make the Amrit Mahotsav a historic celebration. In every district, we are organising a 75-km-long foot march," he said.

Local Congress leaders got into a tiff amongst themselves during the party's meeting in the Dasarahalli assembly constituency. Apparently, one group of leaders raised objections that they were not given prominence during the meeting by another group.