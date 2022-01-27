B C Patil, Sudhakar say won't return to Congress

Minister Muniratna and S T Somashekar also have expressed similar views saying that they would stay put in the BJP

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur/Chitradurga,
  • Jan 27 2022, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 02:28 ist
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had defected from Congress to the BJP in 2019. Credit: DH Photo

A day after Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said that a few BJP ministers and MLAs are in touch with them, ministers K Sudhakar and B C Patil, on Wednesday, clarified that the question of returning to the grand old party does not arise.

The said ministers are among the 14 Congress MLAs who defected to the BJP in 2019, helping the saffron party to wrest power from the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur, Health Minister K Sudhakar dared the Congress leaders to reveal the names of BJP legislators who they claim to be in touch with them. “KPCC president D K Shivakumar has said that a few BJP MLAs are in touch with him. It is better if he reveals the list... No idea about the MLAs who are in touch with the Congress,” he said.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil echoed similar views. “I will not forget the ill-treatment meted out to me by the Congress when I resigned as MLA. We will not leave BJP... I even doubt if Siddaramaiah will remain in the Congress, Patil told reporters in Chitradurga.”

“Allegations by party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that a few ministers’ return tickets to the Congress have been booked, are far from truth. He should clarify which ministers are in contact with the Congress, Patil said.

Minister Muniratna and S T Somashekar also have expressed similar views saying that they would stay put in the BJP.

Karnataka
k sudhakar
BJP
Congress
B C Patil

