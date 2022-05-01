B L Santhosh hints at 'massive change' in Karnataka BJP ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

With just a year remaining for the state Assembly elections, it appears that Karnataka BJP is planning for a massive changes in the party's leadership.

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh's statement during the party leaders' meeting ahead of MLC elections for South Graduate Constituency, on Saturday, gave rise to the issue.

Santhosh said change in the leadership will strengthen the party and the experiment is successful in Gujarat.

The BJP would face upcoming elections keeping away the existing MLAs and their family members. Introducing the new faces will definitely help the party to come to power, he added.

"For instance, in Delhi corporation elections the party did not field the existing members and introduced new faces. Even in Gujarat corporation also, the party gave retirement for the leaders who elected twice. BJP came to power by introducing fresh faces," he said and added that such innovative experiment is possible in BJP.

