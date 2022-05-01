B L Santhosh hints at 'massive change' in Karnataka BJP

B L Santhosh hints at 'massive change' in Karnataka BJP ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

Santhosh said change in the leadership will strengthen the party and the experiment is successful in Gujarat

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 14:18 ist
B L Santhosh. Credit: DH file photo

With just a year remaining for the state Assembly elections, it appears that Karnataka BJP is planning for a massive changes in the party's leadership.

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh's statement during the party leaders' meeting ahead of MLC elections for South Graduate Constituency, on Saturday, gave rise to the issue.

Santhosh said change in the leadership will strengthen the party and the experiment is successful in Gujarat.

Read | Full steam ahead: BJP starts preparations for upcoming state polls

The BJP would face upcoming elections keeping away the existing MLAs and their family members. Introducing the new faces will definitely help the party to come to power, he added.

"For instance, in Delhi corporation elections the party did not field the existing members and introduced new faces. Even in Gujarat corporation also, the party gave retirement for the leaders who elected twice. BJP came to power by introducing fresh faces," he said and added that such innovative experiment is possible in BJP.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

B L Santhosh
BJP
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2022
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens get thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 