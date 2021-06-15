B S Yediyurappa confident that Arun Singh will pacify disgruntled MLAs

Ahead of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday asserted that there was no confusion in the party over his continuation in the top post.

Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He is expected to hold talks with ministers and legislators amid rumblings of discontentment about the administration.

“There is no confusion in the party about change in leadership or any other issue. We are all together and united,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Also read: MLAs can air their resentment against Yediyurappa with Arun Singh: K S Eshwarappa

The Chief Minister even downplayed the number of legislators who seem to have a problem with the way the administration functioned.

“One or two might be unhappy. Singh will talk to them,” he said.

Yediyurappa said Singh will meet all the party’s MLAs and MPs. “He has said he’ll meet anyone. He’ll be at the guest house. He will find out everything in detail,” the CM said, asking the media not to create confusion.

Singh will be participating in the BJP core committee meeting on June 18.

Last week, he had dismissed speculation that Yediyurappa will be replaced.

Singh's visit to the state comes amid brewing disgruntlement among a section of BJP legislators. One of them, Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, travelled to Delhi twice over the course of a month to meet senior party leaders.

The government’s chief whip V Sunil Kumar has also publicly asked the party leadership to “provide us a platform” where legislators can air their grievances.