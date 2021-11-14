Bitcoin scam: Amit Shah asks J P Nadda to rein in leaders involved in rumour-mongering

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked BJP president J P Nadda to rein in Karnataka BJP leaders indulging in rumour-mongering in connection with the Bitcoin scam.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Shah last week here, is learnt to have told him that some of the state BJP leaders including two ministers were involved in whisper campaign against him and the BJP government. These leaders were supplying information to Congress leaders, Bommai reportedly had said.

Though the Bengaluru City police completed the probe into Bitcoin scam in which hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki is allegedly involved, there were rumours against the government and chief minister. These kinds of rumours gave fodder to Congress to attack ruling dispensation, the CM is learnt to have told Shah.

Read | We'll crack down on those involved: CM on Bitcoin scam

The Karnataka police did not find involvement of any BJP leaders or ministers in the case. The matter has been handed over to Enforcement Directorate and CBI for further probe. The state police also briefed in details to central agencies, the CM is learnt to have told Shah.

The CM had asked Shah to warn some ministers and state leaders who were trying to destabilise the government on this issue.

Shah assured Bommai that the party will deal with those leaders and asked him to effectively counter Congress allegations on the Bitcoin issue.

Shah dialled Nadda in Bommai’s presence and asked him to reign in those leaders, sources said. The chief minister also met the BJP chief later.

Read | Hacker Sriki saga spooks a fledgling Bommai govt

Shah is learned to have told them that the internal bickering would damage the party. Since elections to 25 seats in the Legislative Council are due, the party leaders must work unitedly to victory of maximum party candidates in the coming polls, Shah learnt to have said.

Bommai raised the issue with Nadda, when he met the latter separately. Nadda told the chief minister that he was aware of entire issue and will call those leaders and warn them, sources in the BJP said.

Nadda also assured Bommai that he would come to Bengaluru soon and hold meeting with party leaders, sources said.

When Bommai came to Delhi last week, there were rumours in political circles that the he had been summoned by the party top brass and was likely quit the post due to Bitcoin scam.

Watch latest videos by DH here: