BJP banking on second preferential votes for Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and senior leader Lahar Singh Siroya filed their nominations for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.

While the BJP can win two of the four seats, the saffron party is said to be pinning its hopes on second preferential votes to bag a third win.

Speaking to reporters after Sitharaman filed her nomination, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that the party is confident of winning all the three seats. "We will certainly win two of the three seats for which BJP has fielded candidates. For the third seat, being contested by Lahar Singh, we're making all efforts to win, and we're confident of winning," Yediyurappa said.

"It was the aspiration of everyone in the state that Nirmala Sitharaman should contest again from Karnataka. Respecting this view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given her an opportunity to contest from the state," Yediyurappa added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, too, echoed the view that the party would secure wins in all three seats.

Meanwhile, Lahar Singh said that he is confident of being elected as he had friends in all parties. "I have not approached any (opposition) party," he said, expressing confidence of securing a win when polls are held June 10.