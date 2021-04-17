BJP candidates will win in the bypolls: V Somanna

Minister of Housing V Somanna on Saturday said that BJP candidates will win bypolls for two assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment.

The Minister along with his family members visited Chamundi Hill. He said, "The bypolls were unexpected and BJP candidates will win all the three seats- Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies."

Somanna said that the Congress party is making baseless allegations that BJP has distributed money to lure voters.

He added that it is necessary to take strict measures to contain the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for Covid-19 and he will convene an all-party meeting to discuss the measures to be taken to contain Covid-19 after his recovery," he said.