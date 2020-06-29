BJP high command to decide on Vishwanath's fate: Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Water Resources and District-in-Charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that BJP high command will take the decision regarding the fate of former minister H Vishwanath who joined the party along with him.

Jarkiholi told reporters on Monday that Vishwanath was not made MLC during the recent election. The BJP high command would take a decision on Vishwanath and others and the party would abide by it, he said.

Regarding Congress protesting against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, he said "We are well aware of what that party has done when in power. Soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a decision in the interest of the poor."

He also said that the decision on cabinet expansion and inclusion of Umesh Katti in the cabinet would be taken by the high command.

On Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar accepting his dare, Jarkiholi said it is natural in politics. "Even ants react if disturbed, she has been elected as MLA," he said.

The BJP did not make an effort to win the APMC chairman and deputy post-elections as we have one member among the nine elected. We can also say I made Yuvraj Madam the chairman, he said on a lighter note.