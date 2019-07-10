BJP met K'taka Governor, directs HDK to step down as CM

The BJP on Wednesday met Governor Vajubhai Vala to intervene and direct Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to step down immediately following the resignation of 14 rebel MLAs.

“So far 14 MLAs have already resigned. Two independents have withdrawn their support to the coalition government and extended their support the BJP.

So we have urged the Governor take appropriate action and ensure that the Chief Minister resigns immediately,” BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting the Governor.

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar should not unnecessarily delay accepting the resignation of the MLAs. All these MLAs have kept the Governor informed about their decision to resign. Some more disgruntled MLAs are likely to resign soon.

The coalition has lost majority: It has only 103 MLAs, while the BJP has the support of 107 legislators. So Kumaraswamy does not have the moral right to continue in his post, he the BJP leader said.