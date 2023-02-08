BJP will come to power in Karnataka again: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant predicted a victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying that only the double-engine government can bring 'Nava Karnataka' to reality.

“Only the double-engine government will help realise the dream of Nava Karnataka (new Karnataka). With the BJP coming to power, once again there will be a double-engine government,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Canara Cultural Academy (CCA) at Canara High School Hall on Wednesday.

"New India can be built as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by implementing the National Education Policy 2020. The prime minister introduced many programmes from 'Clean India to Fit India' by keeping in mind the younger generation. Many courses have been introduced through skill development. All these courses should be implemented in the educational institutions," he said.

A special postal stamp on CCA was released on the occasion.

Canara High School Association (CHSA) president Vasudeva Kamath Canara said the association has decided to start CCA to ensure the overall development of youth. The academy intends to train students in various dance forms, music, drama, gardening and developing a positive attitude among others.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath was present.