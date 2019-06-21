BJP will wait till govt is reduced to minority: Katti

Quoting JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's statement that the state, without doubt, would go to mid-term polls, BJP leader Umesh Katti on Friday said, the leader of the regional outfit should ask his son H D Kumaraswamy to quit as chief minister and come out of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters here, Katti said, "There is no point in continuing if you (HDK) cannot provide good governance. If you don't step down, people will beat up the Congress and the JD(S) leaders. They will not spare us too for not forming the government despite emerging the single largest party," he said.

"We will wait until the government is reduced to a minority. The BJP is ready to go for mid-term polls, if we fail to form the government. There is a need to stop the coalition government from cheating the people," Katti said.

Kumaraswamy has some health issues. He has become chief minister with Deve Gowda's blessings. He is now staging a Grama Vastavya drama. Village stay gimmick will not help people. Kumaraswamy has been making claims, for the past one year, about the farm loan waiver. Has he really written off crop loans, he questioned.