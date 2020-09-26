BJP will win 135-140 seats in the next Assembly elections, BSY vows

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday vowed to make the BJP win 135-140 seats in the next Assembly elections and keep the Congress in the Opposition for the next ten years.

Speaking during a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against his government in the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa made a political wager with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

“There are bypolls coming up, which the BJP will win. In the next (Assembly) election, the BJP will win 135-140 seats and make Congress sit in the Opposition for the next ten years. This is my resolve and I will do it,” Yediyurappa said.

During the discussion, Siddaramaiah raised corruption allegations involving Yediyurappa’s family members.

“It’s your responsibility to prove the allegations you’ve made against my family. If proven, I will retire from politics,” Yediyurappa told Siddaramaiah.

Expressing confidence that the BJP enjoyed the trust of people, Yediyurappa pointed out that the Congress lost badly in the 2019 Lok Sabha and bypolls.

“We won 25 out of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It means people trust us. In the bypolls, we won 12 out of 15 seats. Was that possible without people’s trust?” the CM said.“It’s God’s will that the state’s reservoirs are full, there’s 99% sowing and we’re expecting good yield. Good times have started,” he said.

“Farmers, labourers, SC/STs and others are with us. That’s why we were able to win (polls),” Yediyurappa said.

He told the Assembly that it is unfortunate that the state witnessed floods and the Covid-19 pandemic during his tenure.

“Still, we haven't gone back on our responsibility and we're doing our best,” he said, giving out details of the financial assistance provided to flood victims and those affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Attacking the previous Congress government, Yediyurappa said only Rs 3,000 crore was earmarked for 15 lakh homes that were ordered for construction costing Rs 29,000 crore.

“For irrigation, you gave only Rs 9,000 crore, but works worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore were cleared. It’ll need ten years to complete what you’ve promised,” he said. “You forgot the welfare of the people and enjoyed power. That’s why people curse you and you lost the elections,” he said.

Discussion on the no-confidence motion is still underway in the Assembly.