BJP quits stir as Speaker assures talk on Cong promises

BJP withdraws protests in Karnataka Assembly after Speaker allots time for discussion on Congress promises

Disruptions marred the proceedings on Tuesday after the Speaker had not allowed Bommai to move an adjournment motion seeking a debate.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 17:01 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The opposition BJP on Wednesday withdrew its protests inside the Karnataka Assembly over the alleged non-implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the ruling Congress in its poll manifesto, after Speaker U T Khader gave them time to raise their issue post Zero Hour.

Disruptions marred the proceedings on Tuesday after the Speaker had not allowed former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to move an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the "non-implementation" of the guarantees, leading to pandemonium.

The BJP members were firm on their demand for a discussion on the issue. As soon as the session resumed this morning, BJP MLAs sought time for discussion on the issue.

The Speaker agreed to give them time post Zero hour, following which the BJP withdrew their protests.

