BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra is ‘de facto’ CM, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Chief Minister’s BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra was the ‘de facto’ chief minister, accusing him of interfering with the administration.

“There are two CMs in the state,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “Vijayendra is the de facto CM, whereas Yediyurappa is the de jure CM.”

Siddaramaiah was responding to a question on Vijayendra holding a meeting with government doctors, to which the Congress had raised an objection. The party questioned Vijayendra’s locus standi in holding such a meeting given that he did not occupy any constitutional post. Vijayendra has since clarified that he was the BJP vice-president first and Yediyurappa’s son later.

“In what capacity will he hold meetings? Aren't there other vice-presidents? Don’t they have general secretaries? Don’t they have a president? Have they made a resolution authorizing Vijayendra to hold such meetings? Or, have ministers stopped doing their work by asking Vijayendra to take over?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Ever since the BJP came to power last year, Vijayendra has been accused of “interfering” in the administration and dubbed ‘super CM’. In a recent interview to DH, Vijayendra clarified thus: “All that I’ve tried to do is act as a bridge between Yediyurappa and party workers.”

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the Modi administration for “bad” economic policies. “After Modi became the PM, India’s economy has become bankrupt. Thanks to demonetisation, unscientific GST implementation and bad economic policies, India today has gone economically lower,” he said, citing GDP contraction by 23.9% as an example.

“Except agriculture, all other sectors have seen minus growth - services, industries, manufacturing, construction and others,” the former CM said.

The Congress observed September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, as national unemployment day. “India was promised two crore jobs every year. Forget new jobs, existing jobs are getting lost,” Siddaramaiah said. “Youngsters supported Modi hoping that he’d do something. Today, with unemployment rising, the youth are disoriented.”

