BSY should assure NRC won't be implemented: C M Ibrahim

MLC and senior Congress leader C M Ibrahim urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to assure the people of Karnataka that his government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in State.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he asked the state BJP government to not succumb to the pressure from the Centre and announce, like several other non-BJP state governments have, that NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Karnataka. This will bring peace back in the state.

The former union minister said that none of the Muslims are afraid that they would be driven out of the country after the implementation of CAA or NRC.

“We were born in this land, and we will be buried in this land. No one can dare to throw us out,” he said and added that the fear among the Muslims is that BJP will replace Indian Constitution with ‘Manu Smruthi’, in which case not just Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, but majority of his ministers including Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and others will become ‘Shudras’.

He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of creating confusion among people regarding the content of NRC and CAA. “Like a constipation patient, the Union Home Minister is ‘leaking’ limited information about the act. He should flush out everything in him so that people can get clarity on the subject,” he said.

Ibrahim said instead of wasting thousands of crores of rupees on conducting NRC, where providing documents is such a hardship, the government can empower police inspectors and tahsildar to provide a report on the number of ‘outsiders’ in their jurisdiction. “Within 30 days you will get that report,” he said.

He urged the Muslims from the State to conduct peaceful protest, which is their democratic right, after getting due permission from the police.