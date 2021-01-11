BSY to remain CM; Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy under illusion: K S Eshwarappa

Snuffing out talks of a change in Chief Minister for Karnataka, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said that the Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah and JD(s) leader H D Kumaraswamy were being illusory as no such change was on the agenda.

Speaking to reporters, here, Eshwarappa said, "Siddaramaiah has been claiming that he will be the next Chief Minister and Kumaraswamy says, JD(s) will come to power in 2023. But, both the leaders are daydreamers and are living under an illusion."

"Siddaramaiah will never be CM again and JD(s) will never come to power," he said, reiterating the BJP's claims.

"BS Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister" he said.

"Change of Chief Minister is a rumour spread by Opposition's Siddaramaiah. No BJP MLAs nor the party high command has discussed or raised the issue. He (Siddaramaiah) is dreaming of the CM post and thus keeps harping on it," Eshwarappa said.