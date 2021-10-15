Bypolls: Bommai, Yediyurappa to hit campaign trail soon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa will hit the campaign trail soon for the October 30 bypoll at Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments.

While Bommai will launch his campaign on October 17, Yediyurappa will start electioneering from October 21.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that he would start campaigning at Hangal on October 17. “After that, I will campaign for two days at Sindagi,” he said.

To a question on Yediyurappa’s campaign, Bommai said that he had spoken to the former CM about the same. “After October 20, he will campaign in both Hangal and Sindagi constituencies,” he said. Yediyurappa is likely to campaign for four days.

On Turuvekere MLA and Spices Board chairman Masala Jayaram threatening to quit the party if he is not given a better Board or Corporation, Bommai said that he would speak to the MLA. Jayaram has said that he would wait till November after which he would take a decision.

“I will not comment on that. He is my good friend,” Bommai said.

On rumours that Yediyurappa had held a secretive meeting with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Bommai dismissed them. “Since Yediyurappa has categorically denied such a meeting, is it not clear that they have not met?”

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh met Bommai and his ‘bete noire’ Yediyurappa at the latter’s residence on Friday and exchanged pleasantries of Dasara festival.

‘Cong will win Hangal’

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, who is in charge of the party’s poll effort in Hangal, said an internal survey showed a Congress victory. “Our candidate Srinivas Mane will win big,” he said.

According to Ahmed, the AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will campaign at Sindagi on October 19 and then Hangal the next day. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah will visit Hangal on October 16 and 17 and the KPCC president will go to Hangal on October 18. “We will have campaigns till October 27,” Ahmed said.

