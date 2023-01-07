Cabinet expansion soon, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Cabinet expansion would soon take place.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Bommai said, “I had a detailed discussion with the central leaders a few days ago. As per the information I have received, the party leadership would convene a meeting at the earliest and take a decision. During the recent meeting, I have briefed the party leaders of the need to consider social and regional representation for the Cabinet exercise, he explained.

Bommai, however, did not disclose the names of the legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Bommai’s predecessor and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa confirmed to reporters that the Cabinet expansion exercise in the state would take place in a couple of days, reports DHNS from Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

After launching the Booth Vijaya campaign at his constituency - Shikaripur, Yediyurappa said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central leaders will take a call on state Cabinet expansion in two to three days.”

He said nobody can stop the BJP from winning 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Replying to a query on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s puppy remark on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa said, “Siddaramaiah should stop speaking lightly about the chief minister and the BJP leaders. If he continues doing so, his party will suffer in the polls. The voters will teach a lesson to the Congress in the Assembly polls.”