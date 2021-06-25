Call special Assembly session: H D Kumaraswamy

Call special Assembly session: H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said the session should discuss the Covid-19 situation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 01:04 ist
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday wrote to Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Governor Vajubhai R Vala urging them to convene a special session of the legislature.

Kumaraswamy said the session should discuss the Covid-19 situation, allegations of corruption and kickbacks in irrigation projects and the neglect of Kannada in banking and other sectors.

Responding to this, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision on convening the session will be taken after a discussion with the chief minister. “We need to be mindful of the pandemic, especially now that the new Delta Plus variant has been found,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 