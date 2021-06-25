Call special Assembly session: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday wrote to Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Governor Vajubhai R Vala urging them to convene a special session of the legislature.

Kumaraswamy said the session should discuss the Covid-19 situation, allegations of corruption and kickbacks in irrigation projects and the neglect of Kannada in banking and other sectors.

Responding to this, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a decision on convening the session will be taken after a discussion with the chief minister. “We need to be mindful of the pandemic, especially now that the new Delta Plus variant has been found,” he said.