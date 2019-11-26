Case against Karnataka disqualified MLAs in NIA court

Senior advocate S Balakrishnan has filed a complaint against 17 disqualified MLAs before the special court for NIA cases.

The petitioner advocate has filed the complaint under Sections 13, 17 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.He cited a discussion that took place in the Legislative Assembly, during which elected representatives had called the slew of events a big conspiracy.

“The unlawful activity of the crime syndicate became a humongous machine, which will use every trick in the book to wean away MLAs by coaxing and offering huge sums of money. It has been employed to commit the act of sedition against the legislature, Constitution and the government,” the petitioner said.

George files pleas

Former minister K J George has filed two defamation complaints against Karnataka Rashtra Samiti president Ravi Krishna Reddy and others and BJP leader N R Ramesh and others, before the special court for cases against MLAs and MPs. George contended that Reddy and others had made several false allegations against him on holding property in US and Australia.