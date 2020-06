Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Modi administration over the way it handled the Covid-19 humanitarian crisis, saying “its eyes and ears are closed, but only its mouth is open.”

Quoting the June 1 DH editorial, Kharge said the Centre had bungled on the migrants crisis. “This is the feeling of the press and intellectuals,” he said. It could have been avoided if the Centre had given sufficient time for people to move before imposing the lockdown,

he said.