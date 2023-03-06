CM issuing work orders to fund BJP's poll campaign: DKS

CM issuing work orders in hurry to fund BJP's poll campaign: D K Shivakumar

Congress party has called two-hour statewide bandh on March 9 to protest against the corrupt state government, Shivakumar said

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 06:22 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

In a bid to collect funds for the BJP’s election campaign, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is floating short-term tenders and issuing work orders for the same before the Code of conduct kicked-in, alleged Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Shivakumar said, “The Congress party will come to power after the Assembly election and within 15 days it will order a probe into the tenders and work orders issued in a hurry. We will send all officials involved and the contractors home,: the KPCC president said.

The previous Congress government had fixed Rs 300 crore for the irrigation department project sanctioned to the district. Now, the BJP government has escalated the cost to Rs 938 crore. If this is not loot, then what else...,” Shivakumar charged.

He added, the Congress party has called two-hour statewide bandh on March 9 to protest against the corrupt state government.

D K Shivakumar
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

