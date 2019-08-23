Cong-JD(S) truck no more? 

The upsurge in the tension between Siddaramaiah and H D Deve Gowda has virtually meant the end of the road for the alliance between the Congress and the JD(S).

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao stopped short of saying as much. “The alliance was there only for the Lok Sabha polls. Now, we will go ahead with strengthening our party’s organisation. We’ll do whatever that’s good for the party. We came together to form the government and keep the BJP out. But that’s not the situation now,” Rao told reporters on Friday, adding that the party’s high command will take a call on the alliance.

Both parties have not decided on whether or not they should join hands to fight the bye-elections to 17 Assembly segments where incumbent MLAs have been disqualified.

Asked what the party’s local stand will be if the high command decided to form an alliance for future polls, Rao said: “That question isn’t there now. When the time comes, a decision will be taken.”