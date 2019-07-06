'Cong, JD(S) trying to finish off each other'

Rejecting the Congress’ allegation that it was trying to topple the Karnataka government, the BJP said on Saturday that the “feud” between ruling allies Congress and JD(S) was behind the fresh political instability in the state.

“The reality is that there is a battle for political supremacy within the Congress as well as between it and the JD(S). Siddaramaiah does not want the Kumaraswamy government to continue. This ugly internal politics is behind the instability,” the BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni told reporters here.

He also asserted that his party had no role in the spate of resignations by the ruling alliance MLAs in Karnataka which has raised questions over the survival of the H D Kumaraswamy-led

government.

Taking a dig at Surjewala, Baluni said the Congress leader had little idea about his Assembly constituency in Haryana, let alone Karnataka or the country.

“The Congress and the JD(S) are trying to finish off each other. What is clear is that the people of the state have seen the corrupt face of the alliance government,” Baluni said.