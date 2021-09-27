Congress a party of 'gulamagiri': Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah's 'BJP are Talibanis' remark

Replying to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's remarks likening BJP to Taliban, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that Congress is a party of slavery, and for Congressmen, even patriotism of the BJP looks like slavery.

"Siddaramaiah is frustrated, and his words are not suitable to be uttered by a former chief minister," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, because of the Macaulay's education policy adopted by the Congress during their rule, India was deprived of opportunities to compete at the global level.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah terms BJP 'Talibanis', claims RSS running Karnataka administration

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing a revolution in education, by introducing the new National Education Policy (NEP) to prepare children for the 21 century knowledge era. But, Congress leaders are trying to find fault in that also, Bommai added.

Siddaramaiah on Sunday had alleged that "BJP are "Talibanis" and also claimed that it's actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka. Speaking at in event in Bengaluru, he had said, "RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them."

Reacting to this, Bommai said looking at Siddaramaiah's statement it comes across that he is "frustrated". "He (Siddaramaiah) is a former Chief Minister, the way he spoke is not befitting to the position he has held in the past," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out latest DH videos here