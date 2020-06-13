Congress contenders for MLC poll meet Siddaramaiah

The contest for nominations for the Legislative Council polls scheduled later this month has heated up, with several Congress leaders turning up at CLP leader Siddaramaiah's house, on Saturday.

While some of the incumbent MLCs have demanded another opportunity, a few other senior leaders have sought recognition for their work over the years.

On Saturday morning, former minister M R Seetharam and MLC Abdul Jabbar, were among the leaders, who met Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Seetharam said that he had sought ticket from the party. "I have been with the party for the last 35 years. For the last two years, I have not been appointed to any posts. I am loyal to the party and there is no question of quitting the party," he said.

While incumbents H M Revanna, Ivan D Souza, Naseer Ahmed and M C Venugopal are also said to be keen another term, former MP V S Ugrappa and former minister Rani Sathish are said to be among the other contenders.