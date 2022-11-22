Congress interfering in electoral rolls, BJP tells EC

The Karnataka BJP has urged the Election Commission to act against Congress for “interfering” in the electoral roll revision.

In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar accused the Congress of trying to use “bogus votes” in the 2023 Assembly election.

“Presently, the Congress party of Karnataka is illegally trying to interfere with the process of revision of voters list which is being undertaken by the state election commission of Karnataka,” Ravikumar stated.

“It is astonishing and shocking that the revision process of rolls by the election commission is threatened and held to ransom by the Congress party by its bogus allegations and this is nothing but a clear attempt to illegally interfere with the process of elections,” he charged.

Ravikumar said it was the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government that roped in nonprofit Chilume Trust in 2017 “to add and delete” names in the electoral rolls.

“ It is also learnt that through the use of latest technology, the Election Commission is reviewing the voters list and is weeding out illegal double entries and false entries,” Ravikumar pointed out. “This is done in order to prevent massive voter fraud which the Congress wants to perpetrate in the coming elections,” he stated.