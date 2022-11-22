Congress interfering in electoral rolls, BJP tells EC

Congress interfering in electoral rolls, BJP tells EC

In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar accused the Congress of trying to use 'bogus votes' in the 2023 Assembly election

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2022, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 23:51 ist
Karnataka BJP general secretary N Ravikumar. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka BJP has urged the Election Commission to act against Congress for “interfering” in the electoral roll revision. 

In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar accused the Congress of trying to use “bogus votes” in the 2023 Assembly election.  

“Presently, the Congress party of Karnataka is illegally trying to interfere with the process of revision of voters list which is being undertaken by the state election commission of Karnataka,” Ravikumar stated. 

“It is astonishing and shocking that the revision process of rolls by the election commission is threatened and held to ransom by the Congress party by its bogus allegations and this is nothing but a clear attempt to illegally interfere with the process of elections,” he charged. 

Ravikumar said it was the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government that roped in nonprofit Chilume Trust in 2017 “to add and delete” names in the electoral rolls. 

“ It is also learnt that through the use of latest technology, the Election Commission is reviewing the voters list and is weeding out illegal double entries and false entries,” Ravikumar pointed out. “This is done in order to prevent massive voter fraud which the Congress wants to perpetrate in the coming elections,” he stated. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 