Congress leaders' provocative speeches resulted in attack: A H Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath slammed Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar and said that their speeches during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is responsible for the riots and arson in DJ Halli and KG Halli of Bengaluru.

Vishwanath was reacting to the attack on the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory response to a post.

The Congress leaders are playing politics and their MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is visiting the houses of the people who attacked the MLA’s house. No Congress leader has visited the house of Srinivasamurthy. Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are playing politics in the issue, he said.