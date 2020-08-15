'Cong leaders' provocative speeches resulted in attack'

Congress leaders' provocative speeches resulted in attack: A H Vishwanath

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 15 2020, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 00:55 ist
A H Vishwanath.

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath slammed Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar and said that their speeches during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is responsible for the riots and arson in DJ Halli and KG Halli of Bengaluru.

Vishwanath was reacting to the attack on the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory response to a post.

The Congress leaders are playing politics and their MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is visiting the houses of the people who attacked the MLA’s house. No Congress leader has visited the house of Srinivasamurthy. Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are playing politics in the issue, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Riots
A H Vishwanath
Congress

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 