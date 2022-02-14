Congress MLA refuses to apologise for hijab rape remark

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan tells Shivakumar he won't apologise for hijab rape remark

Khan is a loyalist of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 19:05 ist
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked his party’s legislator BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to apologize for his controversial statement linking rapes and wearing of the hijab. 

Khan, however, flatly refused to say sorry.

“The Congress does not approve of Zameer's statement. We condemn that statement. We won't agree with that statement. I'll ask him to withdraw it and apologise,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Also Read | Wearing hijab will protect Muslim women from getting raped: Karnataka Congress MLA

Khan had courted controversy by suggesting that rapes will be fewer if women wear hijab-like clothing. “Hijab, known as gosha-parda, is to hide a woman’s beauty. India’s rape rates are high probably because women aren’t under gosha-pardah,” Khan told news agency ANI on Sunday. 

An angry Shivakumar said the party’s stand was clear. “I had asked people not to speak on this issue, but they’re speaking. We’ll seek an explanation from them,” he said. 

Khan is a loyalist of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. 

Reacting to Shivakumar, Khan said he will neither withdraw his statement nor apologise. “Why should I withdraw? Why should I apologise,” he asked. “I have only explained why women wear the hijab and its benefits. Hijab is to keep women’s beauty away from (prying) eyes. It’s just like how full helmets have been made compulsory for motorists. It’s to keep them safe. Likewise, hijab will keep women safe,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Zameer Ahmed Khan
D K Shivakumar
Hijab
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 