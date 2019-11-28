Congress moves Guv against EC’s 'inaction'

The Congress on Thursday mounted pressure on the Election Commission by lodging a complaint against it, with Governor Vajubhai R Vala, over its “inaction” on alleged model code of conduct violations by the ruling BJP for the December 5 bypolls.

Till date, the Congress has submitted nine complaints to the Election Commission seeking action against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders.

These complaints are regarding “misuse of official machinery, violation of model code of conduct, committing acts of bribery, inducing and coercing voters,” the KPCC said in its letter to the Governor.

The Opposition Congress also claimed that the administration had come to a complete standstill “causing great inconvenience to the public at large. The ministers are neither available in Vidhana Soudha nor in the official quarters for the public to air their grievances,” the Congress said.

“The CM is also campaigning in all the 15 constituencies, concentrating only on the election.”

For its part, the Election Commission has appointed senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil as Special Officer (Enforcement) for daily monitoring of the enforcement of the model code of conduct.