Congress ups the ante against Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi for 'shoving' councillor

The Congress on Saturday decided to up the ante against the ruling BJP by demanding the arrest of Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi.

Congress workers and supporters, led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar staged a massive protest at Mahalingapur, where a woman councillor suffered miscarriage allegedly because she was pushed by Savadi and his supporters during local elections last month. Savadi, however, has refuted this.

"What happened in Terdal is murder and molestation," Shivakumar told reporters. "The woman herself has said miscarriage was because of this incident. What else is needed to take action against the MLA?" Shivakumar said, adding that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the police were quiet.

"If this happened in the house or family of Yediyurappa, Shobha, Jolle or the DGP, what would they have done," he asked. "If there's been a miscarriage, it's a national shame. Is there anything more shameful than this?"

On November 9, Savadi allegedly shoved BJP councillors Chandni Nayak, Savitha Hurakadli and Godavari to keep them from voting during the Mahalingapur Town Municipal Council presidential and vice-presidential elections. Nayak, who was said to be carrying then, and other women had aligned with the Congress after they were denied tickets by the BJP to contest.

The Congress is expected to raise the issue during the winter session of the legislature that starts December 7.

Siddu Savadi refutes charges

Meanwhile, refuting charges, Siddu Savadi said, "The Congress is trying to create an 'illusion of truth' by repeating a lie a thousand times."

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Savadi said, "On the day of elections to the top posts of Mahalingapur TMC, a heated exchange of words between members turned into pushing and shoving. It was a spur-of-the-moment incident and there's no need to blow it out of proportion."