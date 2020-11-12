Congress will get experts to analyse poll results: D K Shivakumar

The margin of defeat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency and the results in all polling booths being uniform has raised suspicions, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

“Educated voters have cast their votes in favour of the party. So where have the votes gone?” he asked.

He was addressing mediapersons while participating in the protest against the handing over of Mangalore International Airport (MIA) to Adani Group, organised by the Youth Congress, in Kenjar, on the outskirts of the city.

Shivakumar added that the party would undertake a detailed booth-wise study and get experts to analyse the poll results.

Responding to D J Halli riots, he said BJP need not preach on justice. On BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that Sampath Raj was kept in a safe hideout by Shivakumar, he declared, “Is Nalin Kumar Kateel the home minister? If I had hidden him, they could have arrested me. Nalin is a bundle of lies.”

He also wished that Kateel should continue as president of the party for the next 100 years.

