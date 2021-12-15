Council elections outcome set back to JD(S): Kumaraswamy

Terming Legislative Council elections results were set back to JD(S), former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that BJP and Congress have succeeded to some extent in their agenda to finish JD(S) in electoral politics.

Both the national parties have used their money power and hatched conspiracy to defeat JD(S) candidates particularly in Mandya and Kolar, he told media persons here.

"Everyone knows that Congress and BJP have an internal understanding to finish the JD(S). They've somewhat succeeded in coordinating with each other in all of the 6 constituencies we had contested in," the JD(S) leader said.

"Though the council election was a setback, we will not sit quite. Our focus will be on the 2023 general elections in Karnataka. The party will work on strengthening the organization," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos: